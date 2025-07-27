Advisor OS LLC Invests $212,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Booking by 521,609.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,394,283,000 after purchasing an additional 95,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 88,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,967,000 after purchasing an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 81,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,632.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5,546.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5,049.91. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $20.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total transaction of $5,769,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,633 shares in the company, valued at $151,674,935. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock worth $16,963,769. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,454.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

