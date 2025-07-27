Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,119,000 after buying an additional 429,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100,248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,759,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,427,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,077,000 after acquiring an additional 529,513 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Valero Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,864,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,151,000 after acquiring an additional 525,255 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLO opened at $142.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $167.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.84.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.87.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

