VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,915 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF stock opened at $120.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.76. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $121.41.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

