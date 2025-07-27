Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 136 Shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,799,681,000 after buying an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,060,000 after purchasing an additional 191,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,681,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,719,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,496,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 477,221 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $195.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.34 and a 200-day moving average of $196.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 1-year low of $166.46 and a 1-year high of $213.18.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Allstate from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.07.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

