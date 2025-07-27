VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 297.4% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 48,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,482 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,624,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.2%

GDX stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

