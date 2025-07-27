Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 46,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6%

VB stock opened at $246.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

