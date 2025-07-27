Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNV. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 12.5%

SNV stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

