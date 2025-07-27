Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5,000.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $1,274,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,596,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,813,000 after buying an additional 140,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,133,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.2%

OXY stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

