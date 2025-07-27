Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Position Raised by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned 0.09% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,964 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 188,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 31,105 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $404,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.41. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $41.76.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

