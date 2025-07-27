Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,772 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $256,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $100.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $82.71 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.33.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

