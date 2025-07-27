Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $398,000 Holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSTP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,108,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 227,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSTP opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of -0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.28. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $35.28.

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

