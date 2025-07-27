Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,963,000 after purchasing an additional 520,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,313,000 after purchasing an additional 241,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,944,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,368,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,625,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,621,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,406 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $137.36 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average of $128.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

