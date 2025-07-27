Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Buys 522 Shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYDB. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 113,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of BATS HYDB opened at $47.41 on Friday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $48.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.88.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

