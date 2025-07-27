Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Acquires New Shares in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 502.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at National CineMedia

In related news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $43,563.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,205.72. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCMI shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

National CineMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $5.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $474.35 million, a PE ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.06. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.13 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National CineMedia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -63.16%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

