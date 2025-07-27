Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 3,573 Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,690,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AIT shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $271.85 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.71 and a 1 year high of $282.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 22.01%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.