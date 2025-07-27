Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Invests $37,000 in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.71. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.