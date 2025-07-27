Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $3.70 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 122.3% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $155.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the sale, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $147.99 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.07 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 94.53%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

