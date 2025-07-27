Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Arista Networks by 433.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KGI Securities downgraded Arista Networks to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $114.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.80. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,748.32. This trade represents a 86.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $794,880.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,298.24. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,177,878 shares of company stock worth $119,281,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

