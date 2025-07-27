Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 144,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

IVW stock opened at $113.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $114.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

