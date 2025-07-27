Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Makes New $97,000 Investment in Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cricut by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Cricut by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cricut by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cricut by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut Price Performance

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

Cricut Cuts Dividend

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $162.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.55 million. Cricut had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cricut

Insider Transactions at Cricut

In other Cricut news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $118,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,036,561 shares in the company, valued at $16,944,010.38. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 635,989 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,325. Company insiders own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.