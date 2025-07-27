iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 108,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.89.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

