Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 25,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.