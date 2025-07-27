The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s 7th Largest Position

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.7% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $375.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.59 and a 200-day moving average of $373.84. The company has a market capitalization of $373.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

