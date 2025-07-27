Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 1,715 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,756,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 294,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 746,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 73,578 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GEHC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.76. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.03.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.