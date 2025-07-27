Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 152.0% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $484.00 price objective (down from $555.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $434.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.19.

Elevance Health Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $289.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.64. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.40 and a 1-year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,438,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,333,678.80. This represents a 5.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.