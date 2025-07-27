Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 735 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.2% in the first quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,961,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,325,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tikehau Investment Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.