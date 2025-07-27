AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 227 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Putney Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 322.2% in the first quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $711.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $279.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $945.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $765.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $727.27.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $1.856 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

