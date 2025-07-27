iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,401,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.93% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $736,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $350.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.32. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $350.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

