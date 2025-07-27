Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470,706 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,084,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

SCHD opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.