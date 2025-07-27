Dudley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Dudley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.7% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $617,303,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,313,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50,438.6% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 981,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $516,807,000 after acquiring an additional 979,518 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,100 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.77, for a total transaction of $601,447.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,064,815.17. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,351,084 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.90.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $568.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $432.11 and a 12-month high of $594.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $565.61 and a 200 day moving average of $550.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

