First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 66 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $740.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $808.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $752.33.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $712.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $692.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $641.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $450.80 and a 52-week high of $747.90.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. This trade represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,473 shares of company stock valued at $105,805,440 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

