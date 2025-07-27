Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises 1.9% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 325.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hara Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWY stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

