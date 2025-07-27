Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 70.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO opened at $59.82 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.10.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

