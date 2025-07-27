Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Takes $451,000 Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 158,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,194,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215,971 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,804,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928,378 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Gerdau by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,645,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gerdau by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,095,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new position in Gerdau during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,655,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GGB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.90 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Monday, April 7th.

Gerdau Stock Down 1.5%

GGB stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. Gerdau S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $3.62. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.0188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous dividend of $0.00. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Gerdau

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.