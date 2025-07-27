Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases New Shares in NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,039,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,000. NexGen Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,995,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 288,102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,021,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144,742 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,345,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378,933 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 1.7%

NexGen Energy stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXE shares. Desjardins started coverage on NexGen Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NexGen Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NexGen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

