Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda Purchases New Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 224,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,221,000. Vertiv makes up 3.3% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda owned 0.06% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Vertiv by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,167,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,621,000 after acquiring an additional 569,722 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vertiv by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 73,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Gallo Partners LP purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,826,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,379,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $137.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.16. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Melius Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.76.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

