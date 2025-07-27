Intellus Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,839,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,148,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $392.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $393.07.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $351.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.89.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total value of $33,400,106.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 490,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,214,632. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

