ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ARKO Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

ARKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on ARKO in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on ARKO from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ARKO from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ARKO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARKO by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARKO by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARKO by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ARKO by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARKO by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARKO opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.41 million, a PE ratio of 155.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. ARKO has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ARKO had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ARKO will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

