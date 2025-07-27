Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 23rd. CICC Research started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $94.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $72.72 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,991,923,000 after purchasing an additional 953,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,259,516,000 after purchasing an additional 548,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Starbucks by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,904,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

