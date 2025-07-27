Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target at $5.16

Shares of JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBLU. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $3.00 price target on JetBlue Airways and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.25 to $4.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $48,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

