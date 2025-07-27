Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NRG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 10,483.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 661,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,132,000 after buying an additional 655,098 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $54,881,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,944,000 after buying an additional 380,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 677,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,161,000 after buying an additional 368,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,943,000 after buying an additional 316,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $168.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.90. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NRG. Barclays set a $197.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

