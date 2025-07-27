Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UPWK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $25,366.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,532. This represents a 28.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 11,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $156,202.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $126,250.95. The trade was a 55.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 545,454 shares of company stock worth $9,172,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $812,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 659.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 149,871 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPWK opened at $13.11 on Friday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.54.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Upwork had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $192.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

