Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 2,847 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Waddell & Associates LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GSIE opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

