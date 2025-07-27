VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,986,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.80% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $614,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $99.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $75.43 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

