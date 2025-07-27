Waddell & Associates LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,718,000 after buying an additional 181,914 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 178,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,186,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $180.66 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average of $172.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

