Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of VUG opened at $454.23 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $455.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $428.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.