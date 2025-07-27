CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) is Capital City Trust Co. FL’s Largest Position

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,475 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises about 9.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $33,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 449.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra Research raised CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $69.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $297.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.