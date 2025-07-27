Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $434.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $434.87. The stock has a market cap of $204.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.43%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.