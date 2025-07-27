Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Veracyte accounts for approximately 2.7% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 1,267.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 810.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at $173,000.
Veracyte Stock Up 7.0%
NASDAQ VCYT opened at $25.25 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $47.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59 and a beta of 2.07.
About Veracyte
Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.
