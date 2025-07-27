Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Trims Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 13,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $106.93 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.49.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.60%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $93,876.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. This represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $190,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 44,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,214.27. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.64.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

